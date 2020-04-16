Budget airline EasyJet boosted its cash reserves to ride out the coronavirus pandemic, saying it now has sufficient resources to see it through the end of the year.

The shares rose after Britain's biggest discount airline said it had borrowed £400m (€459m) against its jet fleet, and may raise £550m more from selling planes to leasing firms. The steps, combined with ones already taken, should give EasyJet enough to stay liquid for more than nine months, it said in a statement yesterday.

EasyJet's latest moves to shore up cash come against the backdrop of an air-transport industry in freefall and a side-battle with founder and top shareholder Stelios Haji-Ioannou over how to handle the crisis.

Pressured to cull jet orders and with EasyJet's entire fleet grounded , CEO Johan Lundgren has instead postponed deliveries, aiming to slow cash outlays while preserving the ability to expand once the crisis around the virus breaks.

"Clearly it's not helpful," Mr Lundgren said of the billionaire's stance on a conference call. "Myself and the team and the board, we are absolutely focused on managing through these times. This is one of the worst crises that aviation has ever seen."

Mr Haji-Ioannou is seeking to force the cancellation of an Airbus SE order for more than 100 jets worth £4.5bn to stop EasyJet running out of cash. The intervention has been a distraction, Mr Lundgren said, adding that the deal shouldn't be a concern because of built-in flexibility that gives some room for manoeuvre in delivery schedules.

Mr Haji-Ioannou later reiterated his opposition to the Airbus purchase, saying in a statement that the drain on cash will be greater once travel resumes, since "flying half-empty planes will be heavily loss making." He said he'll seek to oust Lundgren and EasyJet chairman John Barton, alongside a previous plan to remove the carrier's finance chief and another board member.

Shares of the Luton, England-based carrier rose as much as 13pc. They were trading 1.8pc higher at 614.20 pence in London yesterday afternoon. The stock has still taken a 57pc hit since the start of the year.

The added steps should take EasyJet's notional cash balance to about £3.3bn, the company said.

