Easyjet sells off jets to lessors as travel restrictions hit aviation sector finances 

Easyjet Plc has sold more jets to aircraft lessors, raising almost $400m (€338) to pad its finances against a surge in Covid-19 cases that's pushed a travel recovery into next year.

The UK-based discount airline said it sold nine Airbus SE A320 jets in two transactions, and will lease the planes back for almost 10 years, according to a statement yesterday. Following the transaction, the carrier will own 152 aircraft, or 44pc of its fleet, it said.

Airlines have used sale-leaseback transactions to make up for a cash shortfall after the coronavirus pandemic caused a slump in travel, slamming revenue.

The deal will provide EasyJet with about 1.3 months of additional liquidity, Morgan Stanley analysts Carolina Dores and Alexandra Thrum said in a research note.

"The transaction is positive, albeit a small one, as it reflects EasyJet's asset valuation and access to different sources of funding," they wrote.

Before yesterday's deal, EasyJet had raised more than £2.4bn (€2.65bn), including £608m from similar jet sales and £419m from an equity increase.

While EasyJet entered 2020 with one of the industry's strongest balance sheets, rising infections have spurred fresh lockdowns and travel restrictions across Europe. That's added to the strain on carriers already reeling from a weak summer.

The airline reported its first-ever annual loss, and scrapped dividend payments, while pulling back on its winter schedule including its presence in Italy.

EasyJet shares rose as much as 6.4pc, and were up 0.4pc in London yesterday morning. They have lost 63pc of their value this year.

