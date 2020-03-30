The coronavirus threat has handed EasyJet's founder, top shareholder and biggest critic a new weapon in his long-running campaign to put the brakes on growth at the discount airline.

Stelios Haji-Ioannou, who quit the board in protest over its expansion in 2010, has renewed his demand the UK carrier cancel an order for more than 100 Airbus SE narrow-body aircraft, arguing that the £4.5bn (€5bn) cost threatens to drag the company down as the Covid-19 pandemic cripples industry growth.

The entrepreneur, who controls 34pc of the stock, threatened to call one shareholder meeting a week to remove directors if he doesn't get his way.

EasyJet has parked its fleet after completing repatriation flights. The airline said it is "working with suppliers to defer and reduce payments where possible, including on aircraft expenditure".

Bloomberg

Irish Independent