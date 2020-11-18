EasyJet reports first annual loss, extends loan deadline

EasyJet will only fly 20pc of its capacity for the rest of the year. Photo: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Easyjet reported its first-ever annual loss and extended repayment deadlines for a UK-backed loan that's helped it weather the loss of business caused by the coronavirus.

Britain's biggest discount carrier posted a loss of £83m (€92.7m) for the year through September. The 25-year-old airline said yesterday that it will fly no more than 20pc of its usual capacity in the final three months of 2020.

EasyJet is bracing for what carriers expect to be a brutal winter, with many markets still closed and a Covid-19 vaccine not yet distributed.

The Luton, England-based firm had cash of £2.3bn as of September 30 and said it will continue to review its liquidity, including further funding opportunities, while seeking to refinance all upcoming maturities.

"There's very little flying going on across Europe," Chief Executive Officer Johan Lundgren said on Bloomberg Television.

"We're in a good position but we will continue to review all the options that are out there. We don't know how long restrictions are going to be in place."

Shares in EasyJet, which reported preliminary results last month, shares fell 2.1pc to 761.40 pence at lunchtime in London yesterday. They've declined 47pc this year.

Under renegotiated terms with the UK, EasyJet will stagger repayment of £600m borrowed under the Bank of England's Covid Corporate Financing Facility, with half now due in March and the rest in November 2021.

Discussions are also ongoing with governments in "almost all" European countries where EasyJet operates to tap available support, Mr Lundgren said, with the airline having already received help through furlough programs and other measures.

The carrier has also boosted reserves by selling aircraft and disposing of slots at London Stansted airport, which it's vacating, to its Dublin-based rival Ryanair.

Mr Lundgren said there is still strong underlying demand for travel, with recent announcements on vaccine developments producing an immediate boost in bookings.

The CEO said EasyJet could help with vaccine distribution programs and that he's written to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson offering to participate.

Bloomberg