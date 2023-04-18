EasyJet raises earnings target again as bookings remain strong

A easyJet Airbus A320-214 (G-EZUO) passenger airliner comes in to land at Stansted Airport in Essex.

EasyJet raised its earnings target for a second time this year amid strong bookings into the crucial summer period and robust demand during the recent Easter vacation.

The discount specialist now expects to beat revised market expectations that foresee a pretax profit of £260m this year, according to a statement today. That is up from a previous goal of beating pretax profit expectations of £126m.