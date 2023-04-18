EasyJet raises earnings target again as bookings remain strong

EasyJet raised its earnings target for a second time this year amid strong bookings into the crucial summer period and robust demand during the recent Easter vacation.
The discount specialist now expects to beat revised market expectations that foresee a pretax profit of £260m this year, according to a statement today. That is up from a previous goal of beating pretax profit expectations of £126m.
Revenue per seat for the fiscal third quarter will rise about 20pc, EasyJet said following what the company called “robust” sales during the Easter period when operated about 1,600 flights a day, almost full operation.
The carrier expects almost full pre-pandemic capacity during the peak summer period.
"We see continued strong booking momentum into summer as customers prioritise spending on travel,” chief executive officer Johan Lundgren said in the release.
Discount carriers including EasyJet and bigger rival Ryanair are benefitting from a combination of rebounding demand for summer travel alongside travellers trading down during the cost-of-living squeeze.
Air travel in Europe has soared and carriers are looking to repair balance sheets wreaked by the pandemic and ensuing travel restrictions.
EasyJet said in January that it expects to beat market expectation for a full year pretax profit and said that its loss in the first half would be significantly better than in the same period a year earlier.