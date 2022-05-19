EasyJet pares first-half loss, says summer earnings unclear

EasyJet cut its first-half loss and reported a surge in summer bookings, while saying there's too much uncertainty over demand to provide a financial outlook for the fiscal year ending in September.

With people making reservations closer to departure than before the Covid-19 crisis, even short-term visibility is limited, EasyJet said Thursday.

Sales over the past 10 weeks are 6pc ahead of 2019 levels, though almost two-thirds of seats for the crucial three months starting July remain available.

The Luton, England-based carrier said it would therefore "not be appropriate to provide any further financial guidance for the 2022 financial year".

The firm reported a pre-tax loss of £545m pounds (€643m) for the first half through March, in line with guidance issued last month.

Chief Executive Officer Johan Lundgren said EasyJet is taking steps to counter snags as travel rebounds, and is "absolutely focused on taking action to ensure we have strengthened our operational resilience for this summer".

A staffing squeeze has seen flight delays and cancellations, especially at UK airports.

European airlines are bringing back capacity as the removal of coronavirus curbs unleashes pent-up demand, while seeking to judge the pace of the revival.

Ryanair, Europe's biggest discount carrier, issued an upbeat outlook Monday while cautioning that bookings could still be disrupted by a number of factors including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Irish firm also held off from making a specific financial forecast.

Shares of EasyJet traded lower at first before rebounding to be 2.8pc higher as of 8:16am in London.

The carrier said it expects to operate 90pc of 2019 capacity this quarter, rising to 97pc for the three months starting in July that mark the start of Europe's peak season.

Like peers including British Airways, EasyJet is struggling to recruit enough employees to keep pace with demand.

The discount carrier has said it will remove six seats from its smallest Airbus SE A319 jets to permit flights with three cabin crew rather than four.