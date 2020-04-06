EasyJet founder warns company will 'run out of money by around August'

The founder of EasyJet has warned that the budget airline will "run out of money by around August", as he renewed calls to cancel a £4.5bn (€5.1bn) aeroplane order.

Stelios Haji-Ioannou also called on the company to oust its chief finance officer, Andrew Findlay, as he demanded the firm cancel its multi-billion pound contract with Airbus.

It comes days after the businessman, who is EasyJet's biggest shareholder, requisitioned a meeting of the company's shareholders to decide whether to remove another director from the company board.

In a statement, Mr Stelios said: "Terminating the Airbus contract is the only chance current shareholders have to maintain any value in their shares.

"If EasyJet terminates the Airbus contract, then it does not need loans from the UK taxpayer and it has the best chance to survive and thrive in the future with some injection of additional equity provided for by the markets.

"But if EasyJet stumbles along whilst taking UK taxpayers' money as loans only to pass it on to Airbus, it will have to raise fresh equity anyway in the next three-six months - reducing the value of our current shareholdings to close to zero.

"For the avoidance of doubt, I will not inject any fresh equity in EasyJet whilst the Airbus liability is in place."

PA Media