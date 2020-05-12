EasyJet founder Stelios Haji-Ioannou is offering £5m (€5.66m) for any information that leads to the cancellation of the airline's order for 107 Airbus jets as he steps up his campaign to oust the budget airline's management.

Mr Haji-Ioannou, whose family owns a third of EasyJet's shares, has argued that the airline's fleet expansion would destroy shareholder value and he has intensified his push for management changes since the coronavirus pandemic hit air travel.

He has ordered a special shareholder vote on May 22 to try to remove the airline's chief executive, chairman and two other directors. He needs over 50pc of votes to succeed and a number of big investors have said they will back management.

Mr Haji-Ioannou said yesterday he was looking for tips from EasyJet insiders about any suspicious dealings with Airbus.

EasyJet replied with a statement rejecting any suggestion of impropriety.

