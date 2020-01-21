EasyJet forecasts higher revenue on strong demand

EasyJet said that lower capacity among its competitors had allowed it to forecast higher revenue during the first half of the 2020 financial year, as the carrier continued to benefit from the collapse of Thomas Cook last September.

The business said that 22.2 million passengers flew on its planes in the three months ending December 31, an increase of 2.8pc compared to the same period a year earlier.

Meanwhile, revenue grew 9.7pc to £1.1bn (€1.3bn).

The load factor, that is to say the percentage of seats that were occupied, over the quarter, was 91.3pc, an increase of 1.6 percentage points.

The business said that 75pc of its seats have been booked for the first half of the year, ending March 31.

"I'm pleased that we have made a strong start to the year with continued positive momentum. The improvement in our revenue per seat has been driven by our self-help revenue initiatives combined with robust customer demand and a lower capacity growth market," said chief executive Johan Lundgren.

"Cost per seat is in line with expectations, helped by our operational resilience programme which has not only improved overall customer satisfaction in the quarter but also enabled us to manage our costs," he added.

PA Media