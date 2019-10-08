Budget airline EasyJet has hailed solid trading in the final quarter as demand was driven higher by strikes at rival airlines Ryanair and British Airways.

EasyJet expects profit to be at the top end of forecasts

The company said it expects profit before tax for the year to September to have been at the top end of company forecasts - between £420m (€470m) and £430m (€481.6m).

EasyJet said it delivered an 8.6pc surge in passenger numbers to 96 million for the year after it increased its capacity by more than 10pc.

Chief executive Johan Lundgren said: "EasyJet has continued to perform in line with expectations, despite challenging market conditions.

"As a result of our self-help initiatives and the increased demand due to disruption at British Airways and Ryanair, we anticipate achieving headline profit before tax for the full year 2019 of between £420m and £430m.

"We have continued to invest in operational resilience, with the programme successfully reducing the impact of disruption on our operations."

PA Media