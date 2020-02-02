Eastern states set to fight new EU rules on truckers
Poland, Bulgaria and other Eastern European Union states are mulling a legal challenge to new road transport rules that would force their trucks to return home every eight weeks, a change they say would harm their trucking firms.
The overhaul of trucking rules is promoted by their wealthier peers, including France and the Netherlands, and the dispute cuts to the core of the east-west divisions undermining the bloc's unity that has already been tarnished by Brexit.
Poorer countries want to benefit by offering services at lower prices to expand their economies.
Most EU countries agreed last December to reform the EU's road transport sector, including to give truck drivers working abroad the right to return home every three to four weeks, stipulating that their weekly rest of at least 45 hours must be spent outside of the vehicle and not in parking areas, and that employers must pay for lodgings.
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
The new laws would also force trucks involved in international transport to go back to their firm's headquarters every eight weeks, a move designed to fight against a practice of registering transport firms in countries with lower taxes without running operations there.
But Bulgaria, Romania, Poland, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Malta and Cyprus want changes to the new rules, which are expected to be discussed by the European Parliament in coming months.
Reuters
Sunday Indo Business