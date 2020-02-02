Eastern states set to fight new EU rules on truckers

Poland, Bulgaria and other Eastern European Union states are mulling a legal challenge to new road transport rules that would force their trucks to return home every eight weeks, a change they say would harm their trucking firms.

Poland, Bulgaria and other Eastern European Union states are mulling a legal challenge to new road transport rules that would force their trucks to return home every eight weeks, a change they say would harm their trucking firms.

The overhaul of trucking rules is promoted by their wealthier peers, including France and the Netherlands, and the dispute cuts to the core of the east-west divisions undermining the bloc's unity that has already been tarnished by Brexit.

Poorer countries want to benefit by offering services at lower prices to expand their economies.

Most EU countries agreed last December to reform the EU's road transport sector, including to give truck drivers working abroad the right to return home every three to four weeks, stipulating that their weekly rest of at least 45 hours must be spent outside of the vehicle and not in parking areas, and that employers must pay for lodgings.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In