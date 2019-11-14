Earnings increase at IPL Plastics on the back of lower costs and acquisitions
Toronto-listed IPL Plastics has increased its earnings by 32.7pc to CA$27.2m (€18.6m) in the three months to 30 September.
The performance was drive by greater cost controls, as well as the contribution from Loomans, a Belgian plastics manufacturer acquired in March.
However, revenue for the quarter decreased by 6.3pc to CA$158.5m (€109m) primarily driven by the negative foreign-exchange impact of the strengthening US dollar, IPL said in a trading update.
Revenue was also negatively impacted by the passing through of reductions, delayed resumption of the automotive-bin manufacturing in the Returnable Packaging Solutions (“RPS”) division, and a reduction in environmental-container rollouts in the Large Format Packaging and Environmental Solutions (“LF&E”) division.
Alan Walsh, CEO of IPL Plastics, said: “Our focus throughout 2019 has been to improve free-cash-flow generation while rebuilding margins and enhancing operational performance. The Q3 2019 performance reflects delivery of those objectives with a strong earnings performance on lower revenue.”
He added that he expects revenue growth to recover next year.
Net debt as of September 30, fell to CA$319.5m when compared with $342.9m on June 30.
Online Editors