Toronto-listed IPL Plastics has increased its earnings by 32.7pc to CA$27.2m (€18.6m) in the three months to 30 September.

Earnings increase at IPL Plastics on the back of lower costs and acquisitions

The performance was drive by greater cost controls, as well as the contribution from Loomans, a Belgian plastics manufacturer acquired in March.

However, revenue for the quarter decreased by 6.3pc to CA$158.5m (€109m) primarily driven by the negative foreign-exchange impact of the strengthening US dollar, IPL said in a trading update.

Revenue was also negatively impacted by the passing through of reductions, delayed resumption of the automotive-bin manufacturing in the Returnable Packaging Solutions (“RPS”) division, and a reduction in environmental-container rollouts in the Large Format Packaging and Environmental Solutions (“LF&E”) division.

Alan Walsh, CEO of IPL Plastics, said: “Our focus throughout 2019 has been to improve free-cash-flow generation while rebuilding margins and enhancing operational performance. The Q3 2019 performance reflects delivery of those objectives with a strong earnings performance on lower revenue.”

He added that he expects revenue growth to recover next year.

Net debt as of September 30, fell to CA$319.5m when compared with $342.9m on June 30.

