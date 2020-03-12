Earnings at IPL Plastics jump 17pc

Earnings at manufacturing group IPL Plastics jumped 17pc last year to CA$ 91.5m (€58.7m).

The improvement in performance, at the group formerly known as One51, was delivered on the back of strong margin improvements across all divisions of the business, the company said in its annual results.

The earnings increase was achieved despite an 8pc fall in revenue to CA$605m (€388m).

The fall income was partially offset by the contribution from the acquisition of Loomans, price increases, and volume growth in the consumer packaging solutions (CPS) division in North America.

Net cash inflow from operating activities increased by 376pc to CA$89.3m (€57m).

Alan Walsh, CEO of IPL Plastics said: “Our ongoing focus on rebuilding margins and enhancing operational performance is continuing to pay dividends for the company.

While our results for the last calendar year reflect a very strong improvement in profitability and cash generation, we expect to sustain that progress into 2020 with further improvements in performance.”

Looking to this year, Mr Walsh said trading across all the company’s divisions is “satisfactory” to-date.

He added that the company expects top line revenue growth in fiscal 2020, underpinned by new contract wins and a broadly stable resin outlook.

Online Editors