| 5.3°C Dublin

Close

Dutch tightlipped as US pushes restrictions on tech sales to China

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. Photo: Piroschka van de Wouw/Reuters Expand

Close

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. Photo: Piroschka van de Wouw/Reuters

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. Photo: Piroschka van de Wouw/Reuters

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. Photo: Piroschka van de Wouw/Reuters

Stephanie van den Berg, Toby Sterling

Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte says it is not clear whether his government will disclose the result of ongoing talks with the US over new export restrictions for the semiconductor industry.

US officials have said they expect the Netherlands and Japan soon to adopt restrictions similar to those introduced for US companies in October, aimed at hobbling China’s domestic chipmaking industry. A Dutch delegation  was in the US on Friday for talks.

Most Watched

Privacy