Dublin-listed Scisys wins contract on UK’s Department of Environment programme

Scisys has been selected by Shearwell Data to provide IT, project management, integration and maintenance of software in the UK’s Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Livestock Information Programme ("LIP").

Dublin-listed Scisys provides IT and software services to a number of sectors including space and defence.

The aim of the project with the Government department is to develop world-leading standards of livestock traceability in the UK.

The LIP will try to make the English meat and livestock sector more resilient and responsive to animal disease, and will aim to drive innovation, interoperability and productivity improvements.

The anticipated contract value to Scisys is £2.6m (€2.96m), and work will start this month, continuing through to 2022.

The contract provides an option to extend it to 2024.

Klaus Heidrich, CEO of Scisys, said: "We are delighted with this significant contract win, which, despite strong international competition, underlines SCISYS' position as a provider of complex IT services for public projects."

The UK firm, which risked being cut off from EU contracts after Brexit, became the first London-listed firm to seek entry to Dublin's ISE, now Euronext, in 2018.

