Dublin stock exchange operator Euronext set to buy Milan's €4bn bourse

Irish stock exchange owner Euronext is set to secure a pre-eminent position in the sector within the European Union after entering exclusive talks to buy Borsa Italiana in Milan.

Euronext and bid partners Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo are in exclusive talks with London Stock Exchange Plc, which owns the Milan market.

Dubbed 'Project Botticelli', the LSE's sale of the Milan stock exchange is sensitive in Rome due to concerns about who takes control of its bond platform, which handles trading of Italy's €2.6trn of government debt.

The LSE is selling Borsa as part of regulatory remedies to see through its own $27bn (€22.75bn) purchase of data provider Refinitiv, which is 45pc owned by Thomson Reuters.

Euronext saw off competing interest from Deutsche Boerse and Switzerland's Six to move to exclusive talks.

It was not immediately clear what Euronext had offered to gain exclusive talks, but investors welcomed the move and its shares were up 5pc in early trading.

Offers for Borsa Italiana valued it at up to €4bn, sources said before the LSE board reviewed the bids on Thursday.

CEO Stephane Boujnah declined to comment on the value of Euronext's bid, but told Reuters that price was one of several elements LSE had taken into consideration.

Mr Boujnah said Euronext had always considered Borsa "a natural fit" and contacts had accelerated since July after years of informal discussions with all relevant stakeholders.

"It's a natural enlargement of Euronext within a framework that already existed, clearly with an unprecedented size. It's the first time we're welcoming within Euronext a G7 economy, the third economy of the European continent with everything that is related to that," Mr Boujnah added.

Euronext had moved to win round both the LSE and Rome by teaming up with Italy's state investor Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) and Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo in order to gain Italy's buy-in.

Both CDP and Intesa will become shareholders in the French exchange operator, if the bid succeeds, by subscribing to a proposed capital increase.

Under the proposed deal, CDP would have a seat on Euronext's supervisory board, with a second Italian candidate proposed as an independent board member who would become chairman, in a nod to how Milan would be the largest contributor to Euronext revenue at roughly 35pc of a combined group.

Reuters