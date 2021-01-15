Dublin-listed PetroNeft Resources increases interest in Russian license

Dublin-listed PetroNeft Resources has increased its interest in an exploration licence in Russia.

PetroNeft, which is focused on the Tomsk Oblast region in Russia, is the 50pc owner and operator of Licences 61 and 67 in the area.

The company has signed Heads of Terms with Belgrave Naftogas to acquire an additional 40pc interest in Licence 67 for $2.9m (€2.4m), bringing PetroNeft’s ownership to 90pc.

The company will pay for the additional 40pc of the licence through the issuance of 80,000,000 PetroNeft ordinary shares to Belgrave Naftogas – this represents 8.7pc of PetroNeft – for a value of $1.2m.

The cash consideration of $1.7m will be financed through a three-year loan from Belgrave Naftogas to PetroNeft.

Belgrave Naftogas will have the right to nominate a director onto the PetroNeft board.

Belgrave Naftogas is to be carried by PetroNeft for their 10pc share of the joint venture costs up to repayment of the loan, after which Belgrave Naftogas will fund their share of these costs.

David Sturt, CEO of PetroNeft Resources, said: "This potential acquisition is consistent with the board and management's previously announced commitment of enhancing shareholder value through boosting production, reserves and revenue.

As early as next month the asset is expected to transform from being an exploration to a producing asset. This agreement will add significant impetus to our plans to develop the Licence.”

PetroNeft acquired Licence 67 during a state auction in 2009. The following year, Arawak Energy Russia (now Belgrave Naftogas) exercised its right to acquire a 50pc non-operated interest from PetroNeft.

PetroNeft reported a loss of $2.7m for the six months to June 30 last year, an increase on the loss of $2m in the same period last year. The company reported revenue of $1m for the period.

