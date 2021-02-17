Dublin-listed PetroNeft raises $2.9m

Dublin-listed PetroNeft Resources has raised $2.9m through a convertible loan facility.

PetroNeft, which is focused on the Tomsk Oblast region in Russia, said the funding will provide it with “greater headroom to develop value.”

The company has entered the loan, which matures in March 2023, with a group of thirteen lenders.

The funds will be used for general corporate and ongoing operational purposes and carries an interest rate of 8pc above the base rate of the Bank of England, according to the company.

Lenders can elect at any time to convert up to 75pc of the outstanding loan to shares at a conversion price of £0.02 in year one and £0.025 in year two.

David Sturt, chief executive of PetroNeft, is providing $300,482 of the loan to the company.

Commenting on the transaction, Mr Sturt said: "We are pleased with this fundraising which includes participation by new investors and demonstrates the continued support from our larger shareholders as we continue to rebuild value in the business.”

“This two-year facility provides additional financing head room to the company and allows management to further focus on operations as we continue to improve the performance of our assets and deliver value to our shareholders."

PetroNef is the 50pc owner and operator of Licences 61 and 67 in the Tomsk Oblast region.

Last month the company signed Heads of Terms with Belgrave Naftogas to acquire an additional 40pc interest in Licence 67 for $2.9m (€2.4m), bringing PetroNeft’s ownership to 90pc.

The company will pay for the additional 40pc of the licence through the issuance of 80,000,000 PetroNeft ordinary shares to Belgrave Naftogas – this represents 8.7pc of PetroNeft – for a value of $1.2m. The cash consideration of $1.7m will be financed through a three-year loan from Belgrave Naftogas to PetroNeft.

PetroNeft acquired Licence 67 during a state auction in 2009. The following year, Arawak Energy Russia (now Belgrave Naftogas) exercised its right to acquire a 50pc non-operated interest from PetroNeft.

PetroNeft reported a loss of $2.7m for the six months to June 30 last year, an increase on the loss of $2m in the same period last year. The company reported revenue of $1m for the period.

