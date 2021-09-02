Dublin jet lessor Goshawk seals $202m US placement

Dublin-based aircraft lessor Goshawk has raised more than $202m (€171m) via a private placement in the United States.

It’s the first unsecured US private placement by an aircraft lessor since the pandemic began and is a signal that investors remain confident in the leasing sector as pandemic restrictions begin to unwind and consumers get back to flying.

The issue is also the fourth unsecured US private placement by Goshawk. It completed others in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

The lessor said the latest issue comprises five, seven and 10-year notes, with the transaction having been priced on August 12. It also achieved Goshawk’s lowest ever blended coupon, or interest rate, in the unsecured US private placement market.

Goshawk chief financial officer Colin Golden said feedback from investors was “extremely positive”, with long-term confidence in the lessor.

He added that “overwhelming demand” for the deal prompted Goshawk to upsize the transaction from its initial target.

“This is a reflection of the company’s hard work over the past 18 months,” said Mr Golden. “It demonstrates confidence in both our investment strategy and our management of the Covid crisis and is another positive step for the company.

Goshawk, whose chief executive is Ruth Kelly, is equally owned by Chow Tai Fook Enterprises (CTFE) and NWS Holdings, both of which are based in Hong Kong. CTFE is privately owned by the family of the late Hong Kong billionaire Cheng Yu-tung and is a major shareholder in NWS.

Goshawk, which was founded in 2013, has an owned, on order and managed fleet of 222 aircraft. They are leased to 61 airlines in 34 countries, with its assets under management valued at $10.1bn.

Its order book has 40 jets, comprising solely of new technology, narrowbody aircraft. They are scheduled for delivery from 2023.

Goshawk’s 2018 takeover of rival Sky Leasing and its 51 aircraft moved it into the top 10 of global lessors.

Speaking to the Irish Independent last month, Ms Kelly said that Goshawk will emerge from the pandemic with a strong balance sheet.

Last year, it recorded a 77pc collection rate on aircraft leased to its airline customers, despite huge disruption to the aviation sector as the pandemic began. The company made an adjusted $30m (€25.3m) operating profit last year. Total lease revenue in 2020 was $763m. Net of provisioning for trade receivables, that was 96pc of 2019’s total.

