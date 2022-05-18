Dublin is missing out as strong Euronext stock listing activity continues into 2022

Euronext, the owner of the Irish Stock Exchange, consolidated its position as the top venue in Europe for new stock exchange listings by welcoming 22 companies to market in the first quarter.

The pan-European exchange, with markets in Dublin, Amsterdam, Brussels, Lisbon, Milan, Oslo and Paris, reported an increase in quarterly earnings on Tuesday of 11.4pc to €252m, excluding the contribution from the newly acquired Borsa Italiana.

The company said strong trading activity on its exchanges was the main driver of 6pc higher pro forma revenues, as volumes and volatility rose across markets due to the war in Ukraine and a changing interest rate environment.

Although listing revenue was up by more than 12pc, to more than €55m, compared to the same quarter last year, Euronext is not matching 2021’s pace when the company had 212 new equity listings on its markets.

The addition of Borsa Italiana to Euronext’s stock market network has massively boosted earnings and revenue, with the Milan venue largely responsible for a nearly 59pc increase in group revenues during Q1 to €396m.

The acquisition of the Italian exchange, completed in the second quarter of last year, made Euronext the biggest market in Europe.

The company is now beginning to deliver on the promised cost efficiencies and synergies of adding Borsa Italiana to the group.

Its new centralised data centre is opening in Bergamo, Italy next month and Euronext said it has already achieved more than €15m in cost synergies in 11 months and has upgraded its cost guidance for 2022, adding €20m to expected earnings.

Although the listing bonanza has continued for Euronext in 2022, no new companies have come to market in Dublin so far this year – in contrast to more active affiliates such as Oslo, where more than 60 companies listed last year.

The most recent Euronext Dublin listings were HealthBeacon and Corre Energy in 2022, which together raised less than €100m in their initial public offerings.

No Irish listings are in the pipeline for 2022, although non-bank lender Finance Ireland is understood to be weighing up an IPO after cancelling its planned equity raise at the start of the pandemic.

Joe Media, the digital marketing and entertainment company, has taken a step towards a market listing by joining Dublin’s IPOready programme less than two years after being rescued from administration. It is one of nine firms starting the six-month programme.