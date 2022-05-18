| 14.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Dublin is missing out as strong Euronext stock listing activity continues into 2022

The most recent Euronext Dublin listings were HealthBeacon and Corre Energy in 2021 and none are planned for this year 

Euronext saw 22 firms list on its exchanges although none were in Dublin Expand
The addition of Borsa Italiana to Euronext&rsquo;s stock market network has massively boosted earnings and revenue. Photo: Francesca Volpi/Bloomberg Expand

Close

Euronext saw 22 firms list on its exchanges although none were in Dublin

Euronext saw 22 firms list on its exchanges although none were in Dublin

The addition of Borsa Italiana to Euronext&rsquo;s stock market network has massively boosted earnings and revenue. Photo: Francesca Volpi/Bloomberg

The addition of Borsa Italiana to Euronext’s stock market network has massively boosted earnings and revenue. Photo: Francesca Volpi/Bloomberg

/

Euronext saw 22 firms list on its exchanges although none were in Dublin

Jon Ihle

Euronext, the owner of the Irish Stock Exchange, consolidated its position as the top venue in Europe for new stock exchange listings by welcoming 22 companies to market in the first quarter.

The pan-European exchange, with markets in Dublin, Amsterdam, Brussels, Lisbon, Milan, Oslo and Paris, reported an increase in quarterly earnings on Tuesday of 11.4pc to €252m, excluding the contribution from the newly acquired Borsa Italiana.

Most Watched

Privacy