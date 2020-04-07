Dublin-headquartered Falcon Oil & Gas farms-out part of Australian project

Dublin-headquartered Falcon Oil & Gas has farmed-down a 7.5pc interest in exploration permits in Australia’s Beetaloo Sub-basin to Origin Energy, its partner on the project.

Falcon, which is focused on the huge prospect in the country's Northern Territories, will now hold a 22.5pc interest in the project, with major energy group Origin controlling the remaining 77.5pc.

In return for Falcon transferring the 7.5pc stake, Origin will increase the amount by which they carry Falcon on stage two and three of the project to AU$264m (€150m) from AU$113m (€64m), according to a statement from Falcon.

Therefore, any capital expenditure on those two stages up to that amount will see Origin pay 100pc of.

Falcon, headed up by exploration veteran Philip O'Quigley, resumed drilling in Australia last October.

Commenting on the update Mr O’Quigley said: “This farm-down, together with Falcon’s unaudited cash reserve of US$11.5m at 31 March, leaves us well positioned to participate in the future upside potential of the Beetaloo.”

Since last month operations at the site have been temporarily paused in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The delay is expected to last around three months.

“As a result of the farm-down, we believe Falcon is now substantially funded for stage two and stage three work programme, eliminating equity and dilution risk for shareholders,” James McCormack, analyst at Cenkos, said.

