Dubai event to demonstrate Irish healthcare innovation

Dubai is the most populous city in the UAE and sits at the heart of the Gulf market

Irish innovators in life sciences have a strong reputation all over the world, playing a key role in the sector’s development over the past number of years.

This reputation is demonstrated by a strong presence at this year’s Arab Health, the leading exhibition in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region for the healthcare industry.

The 2022 event takes place at the Dubai World Trade Centre on 24-27 January, followed by an online event from January 31-February 10. Once again, Enterprise Ireland is hosting a stand at the exhibition showcasing the work of 14 client companies and an additional six client companies will also be attending the show.

The title of this year’s event is ‘United by business, forging ahead’, reflecting the importance that new technologies and innovation have in today’s rapidly changing global healthcare industry. More than 3,500 exhibitors are taking part in the exhibition, which aims to connect manufacturers and service providers with clinicians, procurement professionals, dealers and distributors. More than 56,000 healthcare professionals from all over the world are expected to attend.

For Irish companies, the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) is a prosperous region with plenty of opportunities for Irish healthcare innovators. For example, digitalisation is very much at a pilot stage in most GCC countries, offering significant opportunity for Irish companies working in this sector. Another sector trend is a move to domestic drug production. Currently, over 90pc of the market is driven by imported drugs, but a rising number of collaborations between multinational companies and domestic manufacturing looks set to change this.

A third area in which Irish companies are particularly strong is medical technologies. The GCC medical technologies market accounts for 2.7pc of global market revenues, but currently the sector is dominated by imports. Domestic manufacturing is still in its early stages and accounts for less than 20pc of market revenues.

Significant growth is expected in many healthcare sectors between now and 2030. For example, Electronic Health Records (EHR), artificial intelligence for radiology, robotic surgeries and patient engagement platforms for pharmaceutical companies are predicted to become a $2bn market by 2030. The number of hospitals across the GCC is expected to triple by 2030. Primary care clinics, e-clinics and micro hospitals will represent new areas of investment focus over the next decade.

Public private partnership (PPP) opportunities will support growth across the region, with at least 40pc of private sector healthcare growth driven by PPP. Investment in cancer treatment technologies will surge as early diagnosis of cancer is likely to increase by 10pc by 2030. Collaboration between hospitals and companies to develop corporate wellness programs will become a $2bn (€1.8bn) market by 2030. And, medical consumables manufacturing is likely to emerge as a $30bn market by the end of 2030, with Saudi Arabia poised to become a regional hub by 2023.

Several Irish companies supported by Enterprise Ireland are already enjoying much success in the region. With a presence in Saudi, Qatar and the UAE, Irish company AceTech has built up business in the region worth €10m, working in the areas of safety, patient care and AI software for several ambulance services in GCC countries and cities. Galway-based company Aerogen, a leader in aerosol medication delivery systems, opened an office in Dubai in 2018 and has grown business significantly in the region since the start of the pandemic. Most recently, the company announced a major deal with Gulf Medical, a market leader in medical device distribution in Saudi Arabia.

Fleming Medical began operating in the region in 2014, and currently service over 1,800 retail stores in several GCC countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, Kuwait and Oman. This year, the company plans to expand operations into Iraq and North Africa, growing business by 25pc by the end of 2023.

AceTech, Aerogen and Fleming Medical, all exhibiting with Enterprise Ireland at the 2022 Arab Health event, are just three examples of Irish companies enjoying significant success in the region. Our strength in providing solutions in many key areas will result in many more ambitious Irish companies joining them in the near future.

Eamon Sikafi is Senior Market Advisor IMEA at Enterprise Ireland