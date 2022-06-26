Dubai Airport retail king Colm McLoughlin goes above and beyond the call of duty free

It has been a rollercoaster few years in both the aviation and retail sectors, and Irishman Colm McLoughlin, as head of the world’s biggest duty-free shop, is at the nexus of the two.

After 39 years running Dubai Duty Free, the Ballinasloe native would be forgiven for deciding it was time to set a new course. But a strong post-Covid bounce back for the duty-free sector means the 78-year-old is just as busy – and just as enthusiastic about the business he has built – as he ever was. “I was considering retirement. But I decided in my mind that I should see Covid through first,” he says, speaking on his first trip home to Ireland for two-and-a-half years.

In 2020 traffic at the airport had fallen to below 20 million, down from a record 89 million passengers in 2019. But, business has bounced back strongly, with 58 million expected through in 2022.

“The upward trend is very strong. In the first five months of the year, Dubai Duty Free sales were up 102pc on last year.”

The average sale per head had stood at $39 (€37) in 2019 but last year hit $52 and now averages $48. “People are not travelling as much maybe but when they do travel they seem to have more money to spend,” he said.

And Irish traffic through Dubai is beginning to return too. “There is one flight per day at the moment but they are talking about introducing a second one in the next few months,” he said. “I miss Ireland very much but I enjoy living in Dubai. We’ve lived there for 39 years. And I have got to be honest, I don’t regret it for a minute.”

Dubai has faced criticism over its human rights record but he rejects this. “When I read those negative stories, I get angry because mostly, in my opinion, they’re not true. We, in all our time there, have not witnessed misbehaviour towards people and towards staff,” he says.

He began his career with Aer Rianta in Shannon in 1969, becoming manager of what had opened as the world’s first duty-free shop 22 years earlier. In 1983 he was sent as part of an Aer Rianta team to set up a duty-free shop in Dubai.

“I was asked would I stay and operate the duty free and I was brought to see Sheikh Mohammed who was minister for defence at the time and now ruler of Dubai. I signed a contract for two years and 39 years later I’m still there.”

In 1984, its first year of operation, the shop turned over $20m. By 2019, before Covid struck, it had business worth more than $2bn and more than 6,000 staff.

This mirrors Dubai’s growth, with the population going from 250,000 to 3.5 million, and airport traffic going from nine million passengers to 89 million a year.

Dubai Duty Free has been sponsoring racing at the Curragh for 21 years, including for most of that time as title sponsor of the Irish Derby. It is a sponsorship he is very pleased with and plans to continue.

“We are very happy with it and anything we do from a commercial point of view, we have it assessed. The media value to Dubai Duty Free of the exposure from the Curragh, as well as from the Irish Open, which we sponsored for six years, had we purchased it directly has been about €350m in Europe per annum.

“Naturally, we could not have continued it just because I happened to be Irish. But I think it’s fair to say that we started it because I happened to be Irish. And also because the duty-free industry is widely known as having started in Ireland,” he said.