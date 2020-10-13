Drugmaker files for Chapter 11 after being hit with opioid case claims

'Mark Trudeau, Mallinckrodt's CEO, said that the restructuring "provides the best opportunity to maximize the value of the enterprise and position the company for the future in light of the current challenges it faces".'

Irish-registered drugs giant Mallinckrodt has sought bankruptcy protection in the US after being hit by legal claims over its role in the country's opioid epidemic.

Mallinckrodt was among a group of big US pharma companies that shifted their tax base to Ireland in recent decades by buying smaller rivals here, reaping huge tax bill reductions while continuing to be run from a US head office.

It has now filed for Chapter 11 protection from creditors in Delaware after reaching a restructuring-support agreement.

It struck a deal with creditors including bondholders and the attorneys generals of a number of US states and lawyers representing cities and counties suing to recoup billions in tax dollars spent on the opioid addictions.

They include claims made in the name of a baby born with an opioid addiction.

Under the plan, Mallinckrodt will set up a trust to oversee payments and hand over warrants for nearly 20pc of the company's shares, the company said.

A spokesperson for Mallinckrodt said it has 120 staff in Ireland and all of its businesses are continuing to operate as normal.

The company has faced accusations in the US it illegally marketed its opioid painkillers and failed to properly oversee large shipments of the highly addictive pills.

A judge is likely to halt all such claims during the Chapter 11 reorganisation.

"Mallinckrodt has been threatening bankruptcy for over a year, so this comes as no surprise," Hunter Shkolnik, a lawyer for two New York counties who sued opioid makers and distributors over their mishandling of the pills, said in an emailed statement.

Mark Trudeau, Mallinckrodt's CEO, said that the restructuring "provides the best opportunity to maximize the value of the enterprise and position the company for the future in light of the current challenges it faces".

