Drug maker Perrigo swings to loss in Q4 despite higher revenues

The Ireland-headquartered drug firm Perrigo says it swung to a net loss in the fourth quarter of 2019 despite increasing revenue, including record sales for its Consumer Self-Care Americas unit.

The healthcare company booked a quarterly loss of $19m (€17m), or 14 cents a share, compared with a profit of $82m, or 60 cents, for the same period of last year.

Perrigo reported an adjusted profit of $1.06 a share for the quarter, compared with 97 cents last year and analysts' forecasts of $1.07.

Quarterly net sales rose 11pc year-on-year to $1.32bn, bringing the full-year figure to $4.84bn.

Perrigo said that profitability suffered from non-cash impairment charges of $142m, mainly coming from its Prescription Pharmaceuticals segment.

The company said that it expects adjusted earnings per share to be between $3.95 and $4.15 this year. "In 2020, we expect to deliver net sales growth of approximately 6pc to 7pc, which is above our long-term 3pc goal," chief executive Murray Kessler said.

Earlier this month, the Irish Independent reported that Dublin-based Burlington Loan Management - a unit of US hedge fund Davidson Kempner - is suing Perrigo and its former chief executive, claiming they made material misrepresentations and omissions as the business battled a hostile $27bn takeover approach from Mylan in 2015.

Burlington owned 231,737 shares in Perrigo at the time the takeover approach was made.

Separately, Perrigo is also facing a huge Irish tax bill, after Revenue issued a €1.64bn tax claim connected with a 2013 acquisition of the Irish company Elan - and the development of Tysabri, a drug used to treat multiple sclerosis.

Perrigo has challenged the tax bill.

Irish Independent