Drop in investment into Ireland is far larger than first estimates  

Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath said this year that Ireland was viewed with a "degree of envy" in Europe for its record on FDI

Foreign investment into Ireland slumped by almost two-thirds in 2020 as the pandemic raged, a steeper fall than previously reported.

Analysis by payments firm MoneyTransfers.com said flows of foreign direct investment (FDI) into Ireland collapsed by 59pc in 2020 compared to 2019.

That was the sixth-largest percentage terms decline among a group of 33 countries surveyed.

The analysis is based on recent data from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), which showed FDI flows into Ireland falling by 40pc in 2020.

The MoneyTransfers analysis shows Ireland still ranked sixth out of 33 countries for the total value of inflows in 2020, with $33.3bn (€28bn) coming into the country last year.

It dropped down the rankings from third place in 2019, when inflows were $81bn (€69bn).

FDI flows can be erratic as they are influenced by one-off transactions such as mergers or the shifting of assets around companies within multinational groups.

The Central Statistics Office estimates that more than a third of foreign direct investment is simply passing through Ireland en route to subsidiaries in other countries.

IDA Ireland, the Government’s inward investment agency, says investment growth has been picking up in the first half of 2021 and that job creation plans by foreign companies are now nearing record levels seen in 2019.

Ireland won 142 new investments up to the end of June 2021, with almost half set to go to locations outside of Dublin. Overall they could add over 12,500 new jobs, the IDA said.

And research by consulting firm EY, published in June, showed Ireland won the largest number of FDI projects per capita in Europe in 2020.

Last week’s annual taxation report by the Department of Finance showed record corporate tax receipts in 2020 as multinationals rode out the pandemic.

But impending plans for a minimum global corporate tax rate and changes to where multinational profits are booked will lead to more volatile revenues in future.

The US is by far the largest investor in Ireland, and is currently completing its own company tax overhaul that could wipe out the benefits of Ireland’s 12.5pc corporate tax rate for American companies based here.

The MoneyTransfers analysis, published on Tuesday, shows the drop in Irish FDI inflows was not as large as the drop in flows into Finland, Russia, Denmark, Brazil or Lithuania, which plummeted by at least 60pc year-on-year in 2020 – and up to 81pc in Finland, the worst-hit country surveyed.

Luxembourg, Belgium and Sweden were the biggest FDI winners during the pandemic, in terms of flows, seeing boosts of more than 100pc – or up to 319pc in Luxembourg’s case – in 2020.

China, the US and India were the world’s top ranking countries for FDI inflows by value in 2020, with Luxembourg and Germany coming in just ahead of Ireland.

Austria, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Slovak Republic, Switzerland and Saudi Arabia all saw negative inflows of FDI in 2020, or were unable to provide enough data to be included in the survey.