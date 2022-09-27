Drive on: BMW cuts gas use without hurting output

BMW expected to hit its target of 10pc fully electric sales this year at around 240,000-245,000 vehicles, including the iX electric sport utility vehicle. Photo: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

BMW expects to reach the higher end of its 7pc-to-9pc margin target for the cars business and sees slight sales growth in 2023, chief financial officer Nicolas Peter said on Monday.

Demand was recovering in China in the third quarter after lockdowns plagued the first half, Mr Peter said, describing it as a "rollercoaster" year in their largest sales market.

In Europe, order books were still full but demand was weak in Germany and the UK and stronger in France, Spain and Italy.

The luxury carmaker expected to hit its target of 10pc fully electric sales this year at around 240,000-245,000 vehicles and could see that figure rising to around 400,000 next year, Mr Peter added.

Asked how BMW was responding to the gas shortage in Europe, he said it had reduced its gas intake in Germany and Austria by 15pc and expected to be able to cut it further.

"The gas issue will not have any direct impact on us this year," Mr Peter said, adding they had also not seen any production cuts in its supplier network so far.