Drilling resumes at Falcon's Australian prospect after long inquiry delay

Drilling has resumed at the huge Australian gas fracking prospect of Dublin-based Falcon Oil & Gas after a long delay that had threatened to kill the project.

The Northern Territories government had imposed a moratorium on all fracking but lifted the temporary ban following the results of a scientific inquiry ordered by the government.

That cleared the way for work on the huge Beetaloo basin prospect to recommence.

Falcon, headed up by exploration veteran Philip O'Quigley, has a 30pc share of the prospect, with the remaining 70pc owned by major Australian energy group Origin.

