Draper Esprit set for €50m uplift from US software firm flotation

Dublin and London-listed venture capital firm Draper Esprit is set to see the value of its investment in US automation software group UiPath rise by about £44m (€50.6m) based on plans by the American firm to go public.

But the uplift to Draper Esprit is still less than the uplift Draper Esprit might have expected based on a funding round in February by UiPath that saw it raise $750m (€628m).

That funding round had implied an uplift of £78m for Draper Esprit on its investment in the US software firm.

UiPath expects to raise about $1.2bn from its stock market flotation, which is likely to give it a market capitalisation of between $22.2bn and $25.8bn (€18.6bn to €21.6bn).

The February funding round indicated a valuation of $35bn on the business.

Goodbody analyst Gerry Hennigan was upbeat about the impact of the flotation for Draper Esprit, noting that it is the equivalent of about a 32p per share uplift to the listed venture capital company. Its shares are also listed in London.

Yesterday, Draper Esprit shares were changing hands at about £8.25 in London, giving it a market capitalisation of £1.1bn.

UiPath currently estimates that the flotation price of its shares will be between $43 and $50.

The company was co-founded by its chief executive, Daniel Dines, from an apartment in Romania in 2015. It became one of the fastest-growing modern enterprise software companies ever, Mr Dines has told potential investors in a prospectus.

The company generated revenue of $607.6m in its 2021 financial year, which ended in January, and a net loss of $92.4. It had posted revenue of $336.2m in its previous financial year, and a net loss of $520m.

Last year, Draper Esprit received about €43m in cash after games developer Zynga bought a company in which it had invested.

