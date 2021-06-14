Draper Esprit sees portfolio value increase to over €1bn

Venture capital firm Draper Esprit saw its gross portfolio value increase to £984m (€1.1bn) in the 12 months to March 31.

This was up from £703m (€818m) in the prior year, according to annual results from the company.

The Dublin and London-listed firm had £206m (€240m) of cash realisations during the year, compared to £40m (€46.5m) of cash realisations the previous year.

The company had net assets of just over £1bn at March 31, a significant increase on the previous financial year-end when it had net assets of £660m.

Draper Esprit had “significant” cash proceeds of £206m received during the year from realisations (both full and partial) and escrows, which were predominantly generated by the exits from Peak Games, TransferWise and Decibel, and the partial disposals of Trustpilot and UiPath.

It invested £128m in the year, £96m of which was done in the second half of its financial year.

Over the 12-month period Draper Esprit invested into nine new companies and 18 existing companies.

It committed to 15 new seed funds via its seed fund of funds programme, bringing the overall seed fund of funds portfolio to 35 funds.

Martin Davis, CEO at Draper Esprit, said: “Our financial year and my first full year as CEO demonstrated the strength and flexibility of the Draper Esprit model in market conditions at two extremes.”

“Despite market shock in the first half, our scale and maturity gave us room to focus on the needs of our portfolio companies and structuring ourselves for growth.”

The company’s “close relationship” to its portfolio “and industry insight enabled us to accelerate into the digital transformation catalysed by the pandemic,” Mr Davis added.

Draper Esprit’s net asset value per share was 743p at March 31.

Since the end of its financial year the company has invested a further £48m, including investments into Bobby Healy’s Manna, FintechOS, Cervest, Ledger, and Lyst.