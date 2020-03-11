Draper Esprit buys out company managing its EIS funds

Dublin listed venture capital firm Draper Esprit has bought the 28pc interest it does not already own in Encore Ventures for £4m (€4.5m).

Encore Ventures manages Draper Esprit's enterprise investor scheme (EIS) funds.

In consideration for the acquisition the company will issue 796,812 new ordinary shares at 502p, priced at close yesterday, representing a total consideration of £4m.

In a statement, Draper Esprit said the acquisition would immediately enhance its earnings, as well as increasing its income from management fees.

In the year to 31 March 2020, EV is forecasting revenues of £2.8m and expects these to increase further next year.

Draper Esprit’s EIS funds have around £160m of assets under management.

Martin Davis, Draper Esprit's CEO, said: "Consolidating our ownership of our EIS business better aligns our group structure to support the continued scale-up of our business.”

Earlier this month Draper Esprit announced a £26.5m (€31m) investment in banking technology platform Thought Machine. The firm aims to address the banking sector's dependence on legacy IT infrastructure through more flexible cloud-based solutions.

It works with a range of financial institutions, including Standard Chartered and Lloyds Bank, and employs more than 300 people from its headquarters in London.

Draper Esprit led the Series B funding round, which had participation from existing investors IQ Capital, Backed and Playfair Capital.

A total of £63.8m was raised in the round.

With a focus on technology, Draper Esprit invests between £2m and £50m within businesses.

On average, it makes 10 to 20 new investments a year, including follow-on investments.

It is headed by Mr Davis, who last year joined the group from investment management business Kames Capital.

