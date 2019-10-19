Draghi warns on property and financial bubble risks

Speaking at the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) annual conference in Washington, Mr Draghi said the situation was mixed across the euro area regions.

Chief economist at Goodbody Stockbrokers, Dermot O'Leary said Irish residential and commercial property markets are not among those seen as most at risk.

In Washington, Mr Draghi said that with a global economic slowdown now well underway, asset price inflation has created new risks.

"The financial stability environment remains challenging, as the global economic outlook has deteriorated," Draghi told fellow policymakers on the International Monetary and Financial Committee in Washington.

The Central Bank here warned in a major report in July that Irish property prices could fall sharply in the event of an economic shock - like a hard Brexit - but otherwise it believes that market prices are "around fundamentals".

After years of rapid gains, house price rises have slowed dramatically in the past year, stalling and even slipping slightly in Dublin.

Mr Draghi was describing prices in parts of the financial markets that include risky corporate bonds and loans, Dermot O'Leary said. It also includes real estate markets like Germany - Swiss bank UBS's research found Munich and Frankfurt to be among the most over-priced housing markets in the world.

The ECB's own massive stimulus package is seen by many as a key driver of asset price inflation and of the resulting decline in investment yields especially in the European bond markets.

Public unease about the further stimulus advocated by Mr Draghi among some senior policy makers - including those from Germany and the Netherlands - has come to dominate his final weeks in the job.

Yesterday, European Union leaders confirmed Christine Lagarde as Mr Draghi's replacement at the head of the ECB from November 1 for an eight-year term. She is tied initially to policies put in place during his final months.

Rather than a major policy shift at that level, financial regulators can calm specific markets and market segments using so called macroprudential actions, Mr O'Leary said.

The Central Bank caps on mortgage lending here, and buffers that can ratchet overall lending by banks show how those tools can work, he said.

Irish Independent