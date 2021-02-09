Draghi says he will push for common EU budget as Italian prime minister

Former European Central Bank president Mario Draghi has been nominated as Italian PM. Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Mario Draghi told lawmakers he'll make a common euro-area budget a policy priority for Italy if he becomes prime minister this month, in a sign of his ambitions for the incoming administration.

Carlo Calenda, head of the Azione party, and Manfred Schullian, head of the group of unaffiliated lawmakers in the lower house, both told Bloomberg that Mr Draghi had emphasized the push for a common budget in separate meetings in Rome yesterday.

The former European Central Bank (ECB) chief has won the initial backing of Italy's main political parties and is expected to announce his cabinet picks later this week.

President Sergio Mattarella tapped Mr Draghi to try to form a government after the collapse of an unruly administration led by Giuseppe Conte.

Mr Draghi has outlined a program focused on Italy's €209bn share of the European Union's recovery package, with more investment and fewer incentives, Mr Schullian said. He mentioned the need for fiscal reform.

Mr Draghi had called for euro-member states to forge a common budget when he was in charge of Europe's central bank. But now he's doing it as Italy's leader.

The idea of a common budget for the single currency area was born during the financial crisis with its advocates, led by France, arguing that it was necessary to help stabilise the economy during downturns. A joint budget has been seen as a key missing piece in the euro's architecture to complement ECB monetary policy.

It would help countries support demand during a slowdown.

For Italy, it would help protect the economy from shocks to public finances, and more broadly it would offer a shield against the sort of crises that threatened to break up the euro area during the debt crisis.

Read More

Bloomberg