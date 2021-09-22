DraftKings makes $20bn offer for Ladbrokes owner Entain

Ladbrokes has 2,400 retail betting shops in the UK and Ireland. Photo: Marek Slusarczyk

US fantasy sports betting company DraftKings has approached UK-listed Entain with a potential offer to buy the British owner of gambling brands including Ladbrokes, Coral and PartyPoker in a deal that one media report said could be valued at $20bn (€17bn).

London-listed Entain’s shares closed up 18pc as the companies confirmed the approach, which will give the US firm access to Ladbrokes Poker and bwin online betting brands. Shares of DraftKings fell more than 5pc.

DraftKings has proposed roughly 2,500 pence per share, according to CNBC’s David Faber, representing a premium of about 30pc as of Entain’s Monday close. The deal will be largely in DraftKings stock along with a cash component, Mr Faber added.

The deal frenzy comes when US-based companies are looking to expand overseas and tap the expertise of London-based firms as the US opens up to sports betting.

In a transatlantic deal, Caesars Entertainment acquired Britain’s William Hill, a traditional rival to Ladbrokes, in a £2.9bn transaction earlier this year.

Caesars is selling the non-US assets of William Hill.

Demand for online betting also boomed during the pandemic as customers took to playing from home when casinos and betting shops were off limits.

Entain in January rejected an $11bn offer from US-based MGM Resorts International (MGM.N), saying it undervalued the company.

Entain and MGM already have a joint venture called BetMGM, an online sportsbook for betting on NFL and NBA games, which controls about 21pc of the market versus DraftKings’ 17pc, according to RBC Capital Markets.

Any deal in which Entain will own a competing business in the United States will require MGM’s consent, the company said, responding to DraftKings’ approach.

Analysts also expect MGM to return with a new bid as it has accumulated more cash since its multi-billion-dollar offer.

DraftKings, which allows users to enter daily and weekly fantasy sports-related contests, confirmed it had approached Entain but did not provide any additional detail.

Entain said DraftKings has until October 19 to make a firm offer for the company.