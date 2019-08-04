DPS Group lands deal for construction of Dutch vaccine lab

The group has linked up with Dutch specialist architectural business Kuiper Compagnons to build the facility for Bilthoven Biologicals in Utrecht in the Netherlands.

One of the Netherlands' main pharmaceutical contractors, Kropman Contamination Control, will provide project management and design services for the new lab.

DPS chief executive Frank Keogh said the project "underlined" the company's leading role in the life sciences market.

"We see this as a next step in a long, successful partnership with Bilthoven Biologicals. In this partnership, we will not only deliver a design that meets all requirements, but will also ensure that the project is delivered safely, within time and budget," he said.

"We are delighted to establish this partnership with Kuiper Compagnons and Kropman and, with the contribution of our partners, we are able to offer early cost and schedule certainty for Bilthoven Biologicals."

Bilthoven CEO Jan-Eric Zandbergen said DPS offered a team that "shared its philosophy". Bilthoven produces inactivated polio vaccines, tetanus vaccines, diphtheria-tetanus-polio vaccines, and bacillus calmette-guérin for the treatment of bladder cancer.

Turnover at DPS increased by just under 10pc last year to €175m, according to its most recent accounts.

The company also posted a pre-tax profit of €8.2m. Sales from its Irish operations accounted for 44pc of the total, with the US contributing almost a third.

Another quarter of its revenue originated from the Europe, Middle East and Africa regions. The company currently employs 1,700 people.

Sunday Indo Business