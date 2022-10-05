DPS Group acquired by Dutch consulting firm Arcadis

Design, engineering and consulting company Arcadis has acquired Irish company DPS Group.

DPS is an engineering and project management company for life sciences and semiconductor facilities, with 2,850 employees across Europe and the US.

The group focuses on manufacturing engineering and process design, generating revenues of €289m last year.

Arcadis, which is headquartered in Amsterdam, employs over 33,000 people in 70 countries and recorded sales of €3.8bn last year.

The deal, which is worth €232m, will see Arcadis build a “full-service advisor for high-tech industrial manufacturing clients.”

DPS and Arcadis have previously collaborated on the delivery of multiple facilities for pharmaceutical clients.

“Together with DPS’ team of 2,850 talented consultants, process engineers and program managers across the U.S. and Europe, we can build on Arcadis’ success in the delivery of high-tech facilities,” said Arcadis chief executive officer Peter Oosterveer.

“Our ambition is to be a global leader in the high growth and resilient life Sciences and semiconductor manufacturing markets.”

DPS chief executive officer Frank Keogh described the acquisition as an “important step” in the group’s evolution.

“Over the past years we have grown our business into a leader in the life sciences and semiconductor manufacturing sectors,” he added.

“Together with Arcadis we will be able to offer a more comprehensive set of solutions for our clients and continue to grow our business.”