Doubts over pace of global bounce back weigh on oil

A rise in Covid cases in India and other countries has hit oil market sentiment

Oil clung to losses with concerns over the economic recovery casting a cloud over the return to normal demand.

West Texas Intermediate crude fell as much as 1.6pc. US jobless claims unexpectedly rose for a second straight week, highlighting the choppy road ahead even in countries that have been a bright spot for the demand rebound.

Meanwhile, India, the world's third-biggest oil importer, reported a record number of daily Covid-19 cases, with states facing a vaccine shortage. Daily deaths in Brazil hit a record 4,195 on Tuesday.

"The jobless claims number this morning was higher than expected, making people concerned it won't be a straightforward economic take-off in the US," said Michael Lynch, president of Strategic Energy & Economic Research. "The high Covid cases in Brazil and India are concerning people about demand in those areas."

US benchmark crude futures have been stuck in a narrow band around $60 (€50.39) in recent weeks. While signs of demand picking up in places like the US has buoyed sentiment, fresh Covid-19 outbreaks and renewed lockdowns have acted as a counterweight.

At the same time, market volatility has come off multi-month highs, with WTI futures trading in a less than $5-a-barrel range.

"The tug-of-war between short-term gloom and medium-term prosperity continues," said Tamas Varga, an analyst at brokerage PVM Oil Associates. "The untamed rise in Covid-19 cases, on the other hand, caps every attempt to push prices significantly higher."

While headline prices slipped, the Brent market's structure grew stronger. The global benchmark's premium to the next month increased by as much as 9 cents a barrel, a potential sign of strength for European markets.

With virus cases continuing to flare up in some parts of the world, the chances of a simultaneous reopening of the global economy over the northern-hemisphere summer have decreased, RBC Capital Markets analysts wrote in a report.

Still, it's possible that an easing of lockdowns could be phased around the world over that period, they said, aiding the market as fall approaches.

Facts Global Energy increased its estimate for global oil demand growth this year to 6 million barrels a day, up 75,000 barrels a day from its previous view.

Yet UK government modeling shows a relaxation in restrictions may lead to more hospitalizations and deaths, FGE said. If applied to the rest of the world, such a scenario would see a significant slowdown in the consumption recovery.

Bloomberg