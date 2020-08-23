Doubts over jobs cast a cloud over prospects for UK's economic revival

The British economy rebounded faster than expected in August but the figures, issued on Friday, were clouded by warnings of an impending crisis for retailers, a jobs crunch, ballooning public debt, and signs that trade talks with the European Union will fail.

While IHS Markit's monthly Purchasing Managers Index, which measures private-sector business activity, jumped to a seven-year high, the report showed that business confidence had declined and companies continued to cut jobs.

Employment fears also proved a drag on consumer confidence, taking the shine off data showing retail sales volumes recovering to pre-virus levels.

The British Retail Consortium said the sales figures "mask a crisis" in the sector. Marks & Spencer Group this week announced 7,000 job cuts, adding to a string of bad news on employment and store closures in recent weeks.

Hours after the data release, UK and EU officials said there's been little progress in talks for a trade deal when the Brexit transition finishes at the end of the year. That sent the pound to fresh lows on the day.

The upturn so far has been fuelled in part by huge state spending that's pushed government debt above £2trn (€2.22trn) for the first time. While that's affordable for now because of ultra-low borrowing costs, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said "difficult decisions" will be needed.

One of those is what to do with his flagship furlough program, which has protected millions of jobs and is currently scheduled to end in October.

Bloomberg