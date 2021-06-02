Dorothy Thompson to step down as chair of Tullow Oil

Dorothy Thompson is stepping down as chair of Irish-founded exploration company Tullow Oil.

The search to find a new chair has been launched and is expected to conclude towards the end of the summer, according to a statement from the company.

Ms Thompson will remain chair of the group until the new chair is appointed and a handover has taken place.

“My time with Tullow has been interesting and challenging and Tullow is now well positioned for a positive and sustainable future,” Ms Thompson said.

“With the refinancing successfully concluded through our recent bond issue and with a new business plan in place which is progressing well under Rahul Dhir's capable leadership, I have decided that this is the right time to step back from Tullow and to move to other opportunities,” she added.

Ms Thompson joined the board of Tullow in April 2018 and became chair in September of the same year.

She also served as executive chair of Tullow from December 2019 to September 2020, after which she reverted to her non-executive position following the appointment of Mr Dhir as chief executive.

Commenting on her decision to stepdown, Mr Dhir said: "I am very sorry that Dorothy is leaving Tullow but fully understand her desire to step back now that the business is in a stronger position.”

“I will miss Dorothy's astute counsel, her leadership and her expert chairing of the board and I wish her well in her future endeavours."

Earlier this year Tullow commenced its multi-well drilling campaign in offshore Ghana with the start of drilling of the first well at the Jubilee Field.

The company has previously announced that drillship Maersk Venturer has been contracted for four years, and is expected to drill four wells in total in 2021. The drilling campaign is the first part of Tullow's 10-year business plan which it presented at its Capital Markets Day in November last year.

Tullow made a loss after tax of $1.2bn in respect of last year. The loss was driven by non-cash exploration write-offs and impairments, according to 2020 annual results from the company.

Revenue at the group fell to $1.4bn in 2020, from $1.7bn in 2019.