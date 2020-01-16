Ryanair has joined the chorus of condemnation for the UK government’s decision to back a rescue of embattled regional carrier Flybe by allowing it to defer a huge tax bill in order to survive.

'Doomed to fail again and again' - Ryanair condemns UK government's backing of Flybe with 'eco tax holiday'

Flybe, part of the same group that operates Aer Lingus Regional, has an “unsustainable” business model and has “lurched from failure to failure”, claimed Ryanair.

Ryanair said it has written to the UK’s chancellor of the Exchequer, Sajid Javid, calling on him to extend what the carrier described as an air passenger duty “eco tax holiday” being given to Flybe, to all other UK airline competitors including Ryanair, Easyjet and British Airways.

Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary insisted that unless this was done, the government’s deal with Flybe is “in breach of both competition law and state aid laws”.

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary

The UK government will potentially allow Flybe to defer a tax bill of about £100m for three years under the deal struck with the carrier.

Ryanair said the Flybe owners do not need a government subsidy to “prop up their failed airline investments”.

Ryanair said it also rejected the “false claims” made by UK secretary of state for business, Andrea Leadsome, that Flybe has a viable business model “when everyone in the industry knows that the Flybe business model is doomed to fail again and again”.

The UK government agreed this week to help prevent the collapse of Flybe, which is Europe’s biggest regional airline, and whose routes include services to Dublin, Cork, Ireland West and Belfast.

Out-going IAG chief executive Willie Walsh also this week condemned the government-backed rescue of Flybe.

“This is a blatant misuse of public funds,” he said.

EasyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren has also criticised the government plan to help Flybe.

Flybe is part of the Connect Airways consortium, which acquired the ailing carrier early last year. Connect is owned by Dublin-based Stobart Air, Virgin Atlantic and US private equity firm Cyrus Equity Partners.

Stobart Air, which is owned by the UK’s Stobart Group, also operates the Aer Lingus Regional service on a franchise basis.

When they acquired Flybe, Connect Airways pledged £100m in loans to the business without even having operational control of the carrier until July when the European Commission sanctioned the takeover. Tens of millions of pounds have already been injected into Flybe by Connect. The consortium has vowed to pump more money into the carrier in return for the government support to save it.

Flybe employs about 2,000 people.

Online Editors