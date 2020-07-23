Donohoe may have window for reform of banking and markets as Eurogroup chief

For all of the rows and name-calling, the European Union has taken a decisive step forward with its Covid aid plans and that could just give Paschal Donohoe the leeway he needs to push ahead with reforms as head of the Eurogroup.

Last year, Mr Donohoe sketched out a list of ambitions which included a banking union for the eurozone - a move that could play well domestically as it would increase competition and cut mortgage costs here - as well as capital markets union that would boost investment flows.

"We believe that any changes in the future of economic and monetary union should strengthen economic and financial stability and help in regaining public trust. That means we should focus on areas where there is greater agreement on what to improve and the timeframe by when that should happen," the Minister for Finance said in a speech last year as he outlined his eurozone agenda.

These two would be the bare minimum achievements and would not cross the budget red lines of the so-called frugal states whose resistance to grants and transfers to southern Europe to fight the pandemic made the Brussels summit such a tense event.

The first issue on Mr Donohoe's agenda, however, will be to shepherd through the details of the €750bn support package and the conditions attached to it - the so-called "frugal four", led by the Netherlands, managed to extract extra pledges and oversight as a price for signing up.

For all of the enthusiasm over the compromise deal reached in Brussels this week, the funds agreed at the summit will likely take months to become operational, and their impact on economic growth will take even longer to show up.

"In an ideal currency union, governments would have been able to borrow immediately this year to fund national fiscal stimulus programmes," said Andrew Kenningham, chief Europe economist at Capital Economics.

"But approximately 70pc of the recovery fund will be committed in 2021 and 2022 and 30pc in 2023 - it could take a lot longer for the money to be disbursed."

That is likely to lead to renewed tensions between north and south as domestic political pressure is brought to bear.

Still, Mr Donohoe does have credibility with the "frugals" thanks to Ireland's stance on state taxation rights and the insistence on tough budget oversight when Dublin signed up two years ago to the New Hanseatic League of northern eurozone members led by the Dutch, who opposed French proposals for a common eurozone budget.

He also has traction with southern Europe and called for the eurozone to issue coronabonds, a form of mutual debt, to finance the economic battle against the pandemic.

In April, he made that position clear when he spoke of the contacts he had with his Spanish counterpart, Nadia Calvino, the person he surprisingly beat in the race to head the Eurogroup in a second-round run-off.

When he described why he was backing coronabonds, Mr Donohoe said of the meetings with Ms Calvino: "Nadia was describing to me the level of need and depth that she is trying to respond to."

That degree of empathy will at least ensure the urbane Mr Donohoe does not repeat the provocative statements of his predecessor-but-one as Eurogroup chief, when Dutch finance minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem accused the southern states of wasting crisis bailout cash and said: "You cannot spend all the money on drinks and women and then ask for help."

While the Brussels summit this week did see plenty of invective, it also capped a six-month period in which the eurozone's institutions have reacted a lot faster and with a greater sense of coherence than the initial chaotic showing during the global financial crisis.

Of course, it is the European Central Bank which has led the way, but that has been the case across the world as central banks have blazed a path while national treasuries have followed.

While there are large differences between national fiscal responses, the size of spending being deployed in terms of new money in budgets, grants, loans and guarantees for companies and automatic welfare payments which kicked in has been a significant shift from the harsh austerity of 2008 onwards.

Even with all the wrangling during the summit, the EU notched some real firsts in the way it conducts economic policy for all of the conditionality and the dirty fix that will see frugal countries such as Austria claw back money in rebates.

"It would be the first time the EU will issue common debt of this magnitude; it will be the first time the EU would launch a common fiscal policy initiative with an explicit counter-cyclical stimulus purpose; and it will be the first time that the EU will engage in a supplementary common fiscal policy measure with the explicit intent to facilitate limited fiscal transfers between member states," the Peterson Institute for International Economics wrote in an analysis.

Still, it took the intervention of European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde to remind EU leaders of the costs of not agreeing a deal, as well as European Commission infographics circulated among the national delegations which showed the benefits of being part of the single market far outweighed budget contributions, especially countries such as Ireland which pay more into the budget than they get back.

Of course, this does beg the question of where now and whether the appetite for reform of any kind is now exhausted.

The financial crisis a decade ago clearly showed the costs of a lack of a real counter-cyclical spending capacity in the eurozone and this week's decision does raise the question of whether the temporary financial instruments being deployed will one day lead to the creation of permanent capacity.

Given the battle royal in Brussels over a relatively small disbursement of funds, that is likely a step way too far.

But if Mr Donohoe can deliver on a banking union and a deepening of capital markets integration he will have two major achievements under his belt during his term, both of which would help Irish households and businesses.