US president Donald Trump has said he is willing to hit all goods imported from China with tariffs, sending US markets sliding before the opening bell.

Donald Trump 'willing to hit all goods imported from China with tariffs'

In a recorded interview with the business channel CNBC aired early on Friday, Mr Trump said: "I'm willing to go to 500," referring roughly to the $505.5bn in goods imported last year from China.

The administration to date has slapped tariffs on $34bn of Chinese goods in a trade dispute over what it calls the nation's predatory practices.

Dow futures, which had already been pointing modestly lower, are now indicating triple-digit losses.

The yuan dipped to a 12-month low of 6.8 to the dollar, off by 7.6pc since mid-February.

Press Association