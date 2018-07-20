Donald Trump 'willing to hit all goods imported from China with tariffs'
US president Donald Trump has said he is willing to hit all goods imported from China with tariffs, sending US markets sliding before the opening bell.
In a recorded interview with the business channel CNBC aired early on Friday, Mr Trump said: "I'm willing to go to 500," referring roughly to the $505.5bn in goods imported last year from China.
The administration to date has slapped tariffs on $34bn of Chinese goods in a trade dispute over what it calls the nation's predatory practices.
Read more: EU readies list of new imports to hit if Trump goes after cars
Dow futures, which had already been pointing modestly lower, are now indicating triple-digit losses.
The yuan dipped to a 12-month low of 6.8 to the dollar, off by 7.6pc since mid-February.
More to follow...
Press Association
Related Content
- As trade war steps up, WTO already dealing with hundreds of disputes
- GDP can't provide a sure answer to exactly how strong China's economy is
- Chinese economic growth slows in second quarter
- US wants 'reckoning' over Chinese trade policies as Beijing accuses it of bullying