Donal O'Donovan: Jacinda Ardern win shows that it pays to track well-being

Monday Insight: New Zealand’s approach has been about matching annual spending to a set of policy goals that deliver quality of life for the public

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern earned a dramatic election victory at the weekend Expand

Donal O'Donovan Twitter Email

THERE was a blink-and-you’ll-miss it line in Paschal Donohoe’s Budget speech last week, when he mentioned moves to look at introducing so-called well-being measures that in future could be used to assess the impact of fiscal policies.

The concept of measuring some version of gross national happiness has moved from the fringe towards the mainstream in recent years, but Jacinda Ardern’s dramatic election victory in New Zealand means the idea is set to move front and centre for policy makers who’d like to emulate her ability to reverse the angry factionalism that has exploded in political life across the West since the global financial crisis.

The project outlined in Budget 2021 was a commitment inserted in the Programme for Government by the Green Party in May, well ahead of the New Zealand election but development appears to be slow so far.