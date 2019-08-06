Dominos CEO and chairman to quit the company

David Wild, chief executive of Domino's Pizza, and chairman Stephen Hemsley have both announced they plan to quit the company, the takeaway business has revealed.

Mr Wild will continue in the role until a new boss is in place and Mr Hemsley said he will oversee the recruitment process but will leave once a new chairman is appointed.

Mr Wild and Mr Hemsley's decision to quit after five years and 11 years respectively comes as Domino's revealed a long-running dispute with franchisees remains ongoing and will lead to delays in new store openings.

Domino's also revealed sales in the six months to June 30 grew 3.5pc to £295.6m (€321.5m), but pre-tax profits slumped 27pc to £30.5m (€33m).

The company's preferred underlying pre-tax profits were down 7.4pc at £42.3m (€46m), although sales in the UK and Ireland were up 5.5pc.

PA Media