Dole hits the road to sell investors on Total Produce merger

DOLE plc, the Dublin-headquartered company formed from the merger of Total Produce and Dole Foods last month, is kickstarting the roadshow for its planned listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

Management and their advisors will be meeting institutional investors over the coming weeks to market the company, which will be the largest fresh fruit and vegetable distributor in the world with nearly $10bn in annual sales.

The initial public offering (IPO) is expected to price at between $20 and $23 per share, raising between $520m to $598m to pay down and refinance the company’s debt, according to documents filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

A portion of the proceeds will also go directly to Castle & Cooke, the Hawaii-based food giant that owns 55pc of Dole Foods.

The completion of the IPO and a public listing will conclude the merger between Total Produce and Dole Foods that was announced in February, sending Total’s share price soaring by more than 30pc.

Total Produce will delist from Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange following the transaction, leaving the combined company with a New York listing and an Irish headquarters.

The deal will create a new entity with a simplified capital and operational structure that will be much easier for investors to understand.

Shareholders in Total Produce, which bought a 45pc stake in Dole Foods in 2018, will own 87.5pc of Dole plc, while Castle & Cooke will hold on to 17.5pc.

The agreement valued Castle & Cooke’s stake in Dole Foods at $255m. Total Produce currently has a market capitalisation of just under €1bn.

The new Dole plc will be more than twice as big as its nearest competitor, Del Monte, by sales, with its markets split evenly between Europe and North America.

About half of revenue of the combined business comes from banana sales with the rest from other fresh fruits and vegetables.

The deal is expected to deliver up to $40m a year in cost savings due to synergies while putting the company’s debt at three times annual income.

Total Produce raised $1.44bn in debt funding to finance the merger with Dole Foods last month just three days before an extraordinary general meeting at which shareholders approved the transaction.

Company broker Davy is a joint lead bookrunner on the IPO alongside Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank.