Does Russia’s carnage in Ukraine herald the end of 30 years of globalisation?

Last Sunday, photos and evidence began to emerge in Ukraine of some of the most gruesome atrocities committed in Europe since World War II. Mass graves were discovered around the town of Bucha and corpses of civilians, some with hands tied behind their backs, were lying on its roads in the wake of the retreat of Russian troops.

By Monday, as the world struggled to get to grips with the latest horrors unfolding in Ukraine, some of the few Irish companies still operating in Russia were calling it quits.

Nutrition and taste company Kerry Group, already under growing pressure to leave Russia and Belarus, said it was “horrified at the escalation of the humanitarian crisis” when it announced the suspension of operations in the two countries. Building materials firm Kingspan also said it would exit the Russian market.

As hundreds of western companies withdraw from Russia and European and US sanctions grip the Russian economy, what’s been dubbed a ‘new Iron Curtain’ is taking shape, according to commentators, with Russia and its allies on one side and the West on the other. Now some investors and economists say the impact of the war – coupled with supply chain disruptions and the pandemic – means that globalisation is on its deathbed.

Indeed, Larry Fink, chief executive of asset manager BlackRock, last month proclaimed that the conflict in Ukraine has “put an end to the globalisation we have experienced over the last three decades”.

Now that the peace and stability enjoyed by Europe since the end of World War II has been shattered, companies may increasingly gravitate towards trading and investing in economic blocs that share their country’s values and ideologies, with companies in democratic countries more likely to refuse to do business with autocracies.

Paris-based Irish economist Michael O’Sullivan, whose book The Levelling: What’s Next after Globalization was published in 2019, says: “We’re still a long way away from having something that replaces globalisation but I think it will be built around what people call multi-polarity, with basically three big regions that are big and powerful but also have different ways of doing things.”

After the experience in Russia, Irish companies are more likely to consider the values of countries when making investment and trading decisions,

according to O’Sullivan.

“People mock the whole ESG [environmental, social and governance] thing but I do think the idea of social responsibility is a meaningful phenomenon,” he says. “Companies like Kerry Group have found that out and there will be others as well.”

Ireland has been a poster child for globalisation ever since the collapse of the Soviet Union began ushering in a slew of American multinationals eager to be located in an English-speaking, corporate tax-friendly country close to emerging Eastern European markets. However, a recalibration of a super-integrated complex, global economy to align with shared values may mean that Ireland must finally decide whether it really is closer to Boston than Berlin.

O’Sullivan says: “I grew up in Cork in the 1970s and 1980s and was in UCC in the 1990s and you could just feel the shift.

“For me, the fall of communism opened up the world of globalisation.

Read More

“Up until then, Ireland never had an economic history to speak of – just this kind of flatlined under-performance. Certainly bringing in the multinationals made a big change and European membership made a big change and the rest of the world around us started to grow and interest rates came down.

“The irony is that the fall of communism and the spread of democracy helped globalisation and today we’re in the backyard of communism fighting a war.

“One of the ways you can prove to yourself that globalisation is dead is that we have the opposite today of all of globalisation’s positive effects, like low inflation and peace.

“That in itself should be a worry.

“We [the Irish] fool ourselves a lot of the time that we’re European or American or that we’re neutral, but other people, like the Russians, see us as being part of the American-centric, British-centric world, yet diplomatically, we’re a good European nation.

“The problem is that we have lived in political crises for the last three to four years. I think what will come out of this will be a more coherent Europe and a Europe where Ireland has to be more involved; that has many forms, like being in a European army, or basic things like people at school or college being better at (European) languages.

“We don’t have a lot of exposure to Russia or China but that makes us more reliant on the States as well. We do have an identity crisis on the way.”

O’Sullivan, a former chief investment officer for international wealth management at Credit Suisse, is co-creating a fund based on dynamic companies in 12 small open economies that perform well in “clear rule of law, education, and research” – including Ireland, New Zealand and the Scandinavian countries. He believes these globalised economies would be agile enough to adjust quickly if “globalisation shut down tomorrow”.

“It’s a critical thing for Ireland to adjust and say ‘well, we need to be more European-centric’, for example, or ‘we need to rely more on the US’ or ‘we need to change the vertical of industries away from cheap labour to the design of technology and process’.”

A recasting of the global economy means Ireland will also need to reorganise its supply chain – not least in food and energy – after supply shortages during the pandemic exposed the fragility of just-in-time manufacturing models and long, fragmented, complex supply chains, according to Donna Marshall, a professor at the UCD School of Business and an expert in supply chain management.

“Global business and supply chains love certainties,” she says. “As soon as there is any kind of danger, global business contracts and becomes localised and nationalised. The longer trends are more towards onshoring and away from global business because the multiple risks out there are really spooking everyone.

“We’ve had the Russian war, the energy crisis, the pandemic, the global transport crisis. Into the future, our problems are only going to get bigger because of climate change and more pandemics. We haven’t learned lessons from this pandemic or the swine flu pandemic. If anything, it’s going to get worse because the industrial clearing of land is exposing us to viruses we’ve never encountered before.

“It’s not if, but when, another pandemic will happen and it could be worse than this one.

“In Ireland, this means we’re going to have to look at our supply chains in particular.

“We are part of multiple global supply chains that are far too complex and too long. We need to shorten and de-complex our supply chains and make sure they are moving quickly when needed. It can be a schizophrenic way of thinking for Irish businesses. But they need to have flexibility and have enough numbers of suppliers and sources that they can go to when things get tough.”

Marshall also believes that trading around ideological blocs is starting to form. That trend will only accelerate as Gen Z and Millennial consumers, employees and executives in liberal democracies like Ireland’s balk at companies doing business in countries with dubious human rights records, she says. Indeed, at the end of March, Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) received a backlash on social media after it announced that DAA International had won a five-year contract to operate King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah. Saudi Arabia had executed 81 people two weeks earlier, has carried out airstrikes in Yemen that killed hundreds of civilians, has laws that make same-sex sexual conduct punishable by death or flogging, and has a poor record in the treatment of women.

This trend could mean a greater focus by the Irish marketplace on businesses that operate in, or trade with, China, which has forged a closer alignment with Russia. On the opening day of the 2022 Winter Olympics – just days before the invasion of Ukraine – Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin declared a “friendship between the two states with no limits, no ‘forbidden’ areas of cooperation”, pledging to stand alongside each other on conflicts over Ukraine and Taiwan and to collaborate more against the West.

“We’re starting to see companies look at strategies like ESG, which is rising in a way like I’ve never seen before in a business model,” Marshall says. “Part of ESG is what relationships we want to have with different heads of government.

“We’ve seen that Putin is clearly insane and is causing destruction at the edge of Europe, but at the same time, we know what the Chinese government is doing in terms of LGBT rights, human rights abuses and forced labour. There’s a bit of hypocrisy going on if companies are not dealing with Russia but are involved with China. But companies are now starting to say, ‘I’m aligning with these values’ because customers only want to deal with companies that align with their own values.”