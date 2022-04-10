| 5.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Does Russia’s carnage in Ukraine herald the end of 30 years of globalisation?

The Russian invasion has not only shattered post-war peace in Europe but shines a spotlight on the fragility of trade among nations with wildly differing ideologies

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman of Saudi Arabia and Russian president Vladimir Putin at the G20 Leaders&rsquo; Summit in Argentina in 2018. Picture by The Asahi Shimbun/Getty Expand
Mohammed bin Salman Expand
Is this the end for globalisation? Expand
Donna Marshall, a professor at the UCD School of Business and an expert in supply chain management Expand

Close

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman of Saudi Arabia and Russian president Vladimir Putin at the G20 Leaders&rsquo; Summit in Argentina in 2018. Picture by The Asahi Shimbun/Getty

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman of Saudi Arabia and Russian president Vladimir Putin at the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Argentina in 2018. Picture by The Asahi Shimbun/Getty

Mohammed bin Salman

Mohammed bin Salman

Is this the end for globalisation?

Is this the end for globalisation?

Donna Marshall, a professor at the UCD School of Business and an expert in supply chain management

Donna Marshall, a professor at the UCD School of Business and an expert in supply chain management

/

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman of Saudi Arabia and Russian president Vladimir Putin at the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Argentina in 2018. Picture by The Asahi Shimbun/Getty

Gabrielle Monaghan

Last Sunday, photos and evidence began to emerge in Ukraine of some of the most gruesome atrocities committed in Europe since World War II. Mass graves were discovered around the town of Bucha and corpses of civilians, some with hands tied behind their backs, were lying on its roads in the wake of the retreat of Russian troops.

By Monday, as the world struggled to get to grips with the latest horrors unfolding in Ukraine, some of the few Irish companies still operating in Russia were calling it quits.

More On Vladimir Putin

Most Watched

Privacy