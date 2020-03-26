British electricals retailer Dixons Carphone has warned it will not meet its previous guidance for 2019-20 profit and debt due to the coronavirus emergency which has forced the closure of its stores in the UK, Ireland and Greece.

The group's previous guidance was for adjusted pre-tax profits of £210m (€230m) and lower net debt year-on-year.

It said it will not update current year or medium-term guidance until the impact of Covid-19 becomes clearer.

It added almost all its stores in the Nordics continue to trade and its online operations remain open. The chain recently confirmed it would keep its 70 Carphone Warehouse stores in the Republic of Ireland open, while it plans to shut all 531 of its stand-alone stores in the UK.

It said online trading has been very strong in all countries over the past two weeks as people have been buying technology to work from home. "Early signs are that this strong trading has continued since stores closed and will help to compensate for lost store sales," it said.

The group said that in the 11 weeks to March 21, electricals like-for-like sales rose 8pc, reflecting a strong recent uplift - up 23pc in the past three weeks. "We have seen very good sales of equipment for home working (laptops, printers), for home entertainment (TVs, gaming), and for home living (fridges, freezers, kitchen appliances)," it said.

Overall group like-for-like sales were up 4pc over the 11 weeks, held back by a 15pc fall in mobile phone sales.

It aims to preserve cash through government support, controlling discretionary spending, lowering capital expenditure, reducing stock ordering and deferring tax payments.

Reuters

Irish Independent