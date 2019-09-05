Dixons Carphone trading 'on track'

Dixons Carphone said it was "on track" with trading for the year despite being weighed down by continued heavy decline in its loss-making mobile business.

Dixons Carphone said it was "on track" with trading for the year despite being weighed down by continued heavy decline in its loss-making mobile business.

The group reported flat revenues for the quarter to July 17, as growth in electrical sales was offset by the slump in its mobile arm.

The Carphone Warehouse owner blamed a "challenging mobile market" as it posted a 10pc slump in like-for-like sales for its UK & Ireland mobile division.

However it reported a strong performance in white goods, tablets and gaming division, which was offset by small declines in large screen TVs against World Cup comparatives.

PA Media