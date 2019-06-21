Dixons Carphone hails record year as home tech helps drive sales

The group, which includes Currys PC World, and Carphone Warehouse, reported a sales increase year-on-year, on the back of demand for high-end technology products including Smart Home technology products, and premium branded kitchen appliances.

Following "significant" investment in its online channel, the Currys PC World website saw double-digit growth in online sales during the year.

Meanwhile, Dixons Carphone Ireland continued to invest in its bricks and mortar stores across the country by creating three in one 'superstores', which brings the Currys PC World and Carphone Warehouse brands together under one roof.

Dixons Carphone Ireland MD Mark Delaney said: "It has been a record-breaking year for Dixons Carphone in Ireland with both our Currys PC World and Carphone Warehouse brands recording a strong performance.

"Our continued success in the Irish market is driven by the breadth of our product range, our relentless focus on customer service and the continued demand from consumers for better quality and more technologically advanced products."

However the Dixons Carphone group shares have plummeted as, overall the retailer swung to a loss and warned that its mobile division will remain significantly loss-making in the coming year. Pre-tax losses came to £259m (€291m) for the 12 months to April 27, the company said. This compares to a profit of £289m (€325m) last year and includes charges of £557m (€626m) which primarily relate to the changing UK mobile market.

On a headline basis, which strips these costs out, profits slumped 22pc to £298m (€335m). Meanwhile revenue dipped 1pc to £10.43bn (€11.7bn).

Additional reporting PA

