Dividend payouts in the UK crash €24bn lower in second quarter

Challenging times: Applegreen is just one of a number of Dublin-listed companies that have made moves to conserve their cash

Dividend payouts were slashed by £22bn (€24bn) in the UK over the past three months as investors felt the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, according to new figures.

Here a number of Dublin-listed companies have scrapped or suspended paying out dividends including Kingspan and Applegreen, as boards move to conserve cash.

The latest dividend monitor by finance firm Link Group has revealed dividends paid out by UK companies plunged 75pc in the second quarter of 2020. Susan Ring, CEO of corporate markets at Link Group, said that 2020 will "without doubt, see the biggest hit to dividends in generations" due to the enormous economic impact of coronavirus.

The new report showed 176 companies cancelled their dividends altogether and another 30 cut them, comprising about three-quarters of firms which would typically pay dividends in the period. It said that headline dividends for the quarter to the end of June fell 57.2pc to £16.1bn, about £22bn less than in the second quarter of 2019.

This represents the lowest second-quarter figure since 2010, with the decline itself "by far the biggest" ever recorded.

Meanwhile, 61 companies in the UK increased their payouts despite the global financial crisis.

"The second quarter was truly a record breaker. Not by a whisker, nor by a nose, but by a mile," Ms Ring said. "As the lockdown wore on and restrictions became ever tighter, the economic damage spread to more and more companies.

"At the same time, it became clearer which companies were more resilient, and we were able to assess more accurately how deep cuts would go for those companies not simply cancelling payouts altogether.

"The cuts have been made to protect balance sheets in the face of horrendous disruption to trading and to the economy."

Meanwhile, UK manufacturers have called on the government there to extend the job retention scheme by six months as they warned of job losses "on a scale not seen since the 1980s".

Trade group Make UK called for an extension of the scheme for strategic industry sectors to protect highly skilled jobs as the pandemic continues to cast a shadow over manufacturing. The call came as the organisation's latest survey revealed the number of UK companies planning to make redundancies in the next six months has risen to 53pc.

Additional reporting by PA

Irish Independent